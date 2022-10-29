Results: Formula 1 Mexico City Grand Prix, Free Practice 2
Full results from Free Practice 2 at the Formula 1 Mexico City Grand Prix from Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez.
|Pos
|Num
|Driver
|Team
|Laps
|Time
|Diff
|1
|63
|George Russell
|Mercedes-AMG F1 Team
|32
|1:19.970
|
|2
|22
|Yuki Tsunoda
|Scuderia AlphaTauri
|30
|1:20.798
|+0.828s
|3
|31
|Esteban Ocon
|Alpine F1 Team
|31
|1:21.177
|+1.207s
|4
|44
|Lewis Hamilton
|Mercedes-AMG F1 Team
|32
|1:21.509
|+1.539s
|5
|11
|Sergio Perez
|Red Bull Racing
|34
|1:21.579
|+1.609s
|6
|1
|Max Verstappen
|Red Bull Racing
|34
|1:21.588
|+1.618s
|7
|16
|Charles Leclerc
|Scuderia Ferrari
|13
|1:21.618
|+1.648s
|8
|55
|Carlos Sainz
|Scuderia Ferrari
|34
|1:21.693
|+1.723s
|9
|77
|Valtteri Bottas
|Alfa Romeo F1 Team
|36
|1:21.993
|+2.023s
|10
|10
|Pierre Gasly
|Scuderia AlphaTauri
|36
|1:22.104
|+2.134s
|11
|14
|Fernando Alonso
|Alpine F1 Team
|31
|1:22.337
|+2.367s
|12
|5
|Sebastian Vettel
|Aston Martin F1 Team
|32
|1:22.371
|+2.401s
|13
|23
|Alex Albon
|Williams Racing
|24
|1:22.447
|+2.477s
|14
|4
|Lando Norris
|McLaren F1 Team
|31
|1:22.738
|+2.768s
|15
|3
|Daniel Ricciardo
|McLaren F1 Team
|27
|1:22.763
|+2.793s
|16
|18
|Lance Stroll
|Aston Martin F1 Team
|23
|1:22.840
|+2.870s
|17
|47
|Mick Schumacher
|Haas F1 Team
|31
|1:22.879
|+2.909s
|18
|20
|Kevin Magnussen
|Haas F1 Team
|21
|1:23.316
|+3.346s
|19
|6
|Nicholas Latifi
|Williams Racing
|34
|1:23.320
|+3.350s
|20
|24
|Zhou Guanyu
|Alfa Romeo F1 Team
|34
|1:23.369
|+3.399s
