Results: Formula 1 Mexico City Grand Prix, Free Practice 2

Mat Coch

By Mat Coch

Saturday 29th October, 2022 - 9:36am

Full results from Free Practice 2 at the Formula 1 Mexico City Grand Prix from Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez.

Pos Num Driver Team Laps Time Diff
1 63 George Russell Mercedes-AMG F1 Team 32 1:19.970
2 22 Yuki Tsunoda Scuderia AlphaTauri 30 1:20.798 +0.828s
3 31 Esteban Ocon Alpine F1 Team 31 1:21.177 +1.207s
4 44 Lewis Hamilton Mercedes-AMG F1 Team 32 1:21.509 +1.539s
5 11 Sergio Perez Red Bull Racing 34 1:21.579 +1.609s
6 1 Max Verstappen Red Bull Racing 34 1:21.588 +1.618s
7 16 Charles Leclerc Scuderia Ferrari 13 1:21.618 +1.648s
8 55 Carlos Sainz Scuderia Ferrari 34 1:21.693 +1.723s
9 77 Valtteri Bottas Alfa Romeo F1 Team 36 1:21.993 +2.023s
10 10 Pierre Gasly Scuderia AlphaTauri 36 1:22.104 +2.134s
11 14 Fernando Alonso Alpine F1 Team 31 1:22.337 +2.367s
12 5 Sebastian Vettel Aston Martin F1 Team 32 1:22.371 +2.401s
13 23 Alex Albon Williams Racing 24 1:22.447 +2.477s
14 4 Lando Norris McLaren F1 Team 31 1:22.738 +2.768s
15 3 Daniel Ricciardo McLaren F1 Team 27 1:22.763 +2.793s
16 18 Lance Stroll Aston Martin F1 Team 23 1:22.840 +2.870s
17 47 Mick Schumacher Haas F1 Team 31 1:22.879 +2.909s
18 20 Kevin Magnussen Haas F1 Team 21 1:23.316 +3.346s
19 6 Nicholas Latifi Williams Racing 34 1:23.320 +3.350s
20 24 Zhou Guanyu Alfa Romeo F1 Team 34 1:23.369 +3.399s

