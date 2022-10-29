Results: Formula 1 Mexico City Grand Prix, Free Practice 1
Full results from Free Practice 1 at the Formula 1 Mexico City Grand Prix from Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez.
|Pos
|Num
|Driver
|Team
|Laps
|Time
|Diff
|1
|55
|Carlos Sainz
|Scuderia Ferrari
|25
|1:20.707
|
|2
|16
|Charles Leclerc
|Scuderia Ferrari
|20
|1:20.753
|+0.046s
|3
|11
|Sergio Perez
|Red Bull Racing
|22
|1:20.827
|+0.120s
|4
|1
|Max Verstappen
|Red Bull Racing
|22
|1:20.827
|+0.120s
|5
|44
|Lewis Hamilton
|Mercedes-AMG F1 Team
|17
|1:20.849
|+0.142s
|6
|14
|Fernando Alonso
|Alpine F1 Team
|26
|1:20.899
|+0.192s
|7
|77
|Valtteri Bottas
|Alfa Romeo F1 Team
|23
|1:21.083
|+0.376s
|8
|4
|Lando Norris
|McLaren F1 Team
|21
|1:21.120
|+0.413s
|9
|10
|Pierre Gasly
|Scuderia AlphaTauri
|25
|1:21.310
|+0.603s
|10
|5
|Sebastian Vettel
|Aston Martin F1 Team
|24
|1:21.525
|+0.818s
|11
|3
|Daniel Ricciardo
|McLaren F1 Team
|16
|1:21.762
|+1.055s
|12
|24
|Zhou Guanyu
|Alfa Romeo F1 Team
|20
|1:21.820
|+1.113s
|13
|18
|Lance Stroll
|Aston Martin F1 Team
|24
|1:21.865
|+1.158s
|14
|47
|Mick Schumacher
|Haas F1 Team
|22
|1:21.952
|+1.245s
|15
|6
|Nicholas Latifi
|Williams Racing
|20
|1:22.912
|+2.205s
|16
|40
|Liam Lawson
|Scuderia AlphaTauri
|19
|1:23.861
|+3.154s
|17
|45
|Logan Sargeant
|Williams Racing
|22
|1:24.246
|+3.539s
|18
|19
|Nyck de Vries
|Mercedes-AMG F1 Team
|20
|1:24.582
|+3.875s
|19
|82
|Jack Doohan
|Alpine F1 Team
|13
|1:24.615
|+3.908s
|20
|51
|Pietro Fittipaldi
|Haas F1 Team
|9
|1:26.766
|+6.059s
Join the discussion below in the Speedcafe.com comments section
Please note: Speedcafe.com reserves the right to remove any comment that does not follow the comment policy. For support, contact [email protected]