Results: Formula 1 Mexico City Grand Prix, Free Practice 1

By Speedcafe.com

Saturday 29th October, 2022 - 6:06am

Full results from Free Practice 1 at the Formula 1 Mexico City Grand Prix from Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez.

Pos Num Driver Team Laps Time Diff
1 55 Carlos Sainz Scuderia Ferrari 25 1:20.707
2 16 Charles Leclerc Scuderia Ferrari 20 1:20.753 +0.046s
3 11 Sergio Perez Red Bull Racing 22 1:20.827 +0.120s
4 1 Max Verstappen Red Bull Racing 22 1:20.827 +0.120s
5 44 Lewis Hamilton Mercedes-AMG F1 Team 17 1:20.849 +0.142s
6 14 Fernando Alonso Alpine F1 Team 26 1:20.899 +0.192s
7 77 Valtteri Bottas Alfa Romeo F1 Team 23 1:21.083 +0.376s
8 4 Lando Norris McLaren F1 Team 21 1:21.120 +0.413s
9 10 Pierre Gasly Scuderia AlphaTauri 25 1:21.310 +0.603s
10 5 Sebastian Vettel Aston Martin F1 Team 24 1:21.525 +0.818s
11 3 Daniel Ricciardo McLaren F1 Team 16 1:21.762 +1.055s
12 24 Zhou Guanyu Alfa Romeo F1 Team 20 1:21.820 +1.113s
13 18 Lance Stroll Aston Martin F1 Team 24 1:21.865 +1.158s
14 47 Mick Schumacher Haas F1 Team 22 1:21.952 +1.245s
15 6 Nicholas Latifi Williams Racing 20 1:22.912 +2.205s
16 40 Liam Lawson Scuderia AlphaTauri 19 1:23.861 +3.154s
17 45 Logan Sargeant Williams Racing 22 1:24.246 +3.539s
18 19 Nyck de Vries Mercedes-AMG F1 Team 20 1:24.582 +3.875s
19 82 Jack Doohan Alpine F1 Team 13 1:24.615 +3.908s
20 51 Pietro Fittipaldi Haas F1 Team 9 1:26.766 +6.059s

