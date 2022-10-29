“It will fall”: Drivers gun for Gold Coast lap record

Drivers in the S5000 Series are gunning for the fastest-ever lap time of any race car around the current Surfers Paradise layout when they hit the track for qualifying today at the Boost Mobile Gold Coast 500.

Cooper Webster set the quickest time in Friday practice, with the Versa Motorsport driver’s 1:10.0973s effort the second quickest lap ever recorded on the 2.96km circuit.

Jordan Boys topped Practice 1 with a 1:10.5232s and was second in Practice 2.

Given the times set in Friday practice, the outright lap record of 1:10.0499s set by David Reynolds in his Ford Falcon FG in 2013 is likely to topple this weekend.

“It will fall, there’s little doubt in my mind,” current Gold Star champion Joey Mawson said.

“We’re still getting up to speed in the cars and working out what they like, so they’re getting quicker every time we drive them.

“There’s a lot more to come and by the time we’re racing I suspect we’ll be a quicker than we were on Friday.”

Mawson said following in the footsteps of his IndyCar heroes that raced on the iconic street circuit was a ‘Surreal experience’.

“It’s an honour to drive here because of the history this place has,” the Sydneysider added.

“To know that some of the greats raced here is really cool, and to be doing it myself in an S5000 is just as special.”

Following Webster, Jordan Boys, Nathan Herne, and Mawson were Ben and Jude Bargwanna.

The cousins ended the second session in fourth and fifth position, with Formula Ford driver Jude pipping Supercheap Auto TCR Australia Series driver Ben by 0.01 seconds.

“You couldn’t script us being so close,” Ben Bargwanna said.

“We got out of the cars in practice one and looked at each other and said far out, how cool is this.

“The car and track combination is unreal and it’s tough to put into words the experience.

“We’re on the limit and we’re doing something like 270km/h on the main straight.

“It’s bumpy and you’re using the kerbs and up against the walls and it’s all pretty unreal.”

S5000 will take to the track for Qualifying at 10:50 local time/11:50 AEDT.