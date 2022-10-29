Going for Gold: Aaron Cameron’s Motorsport Games diary, Part 4

Leading Supercheap Auto TCR Australia Series driver Aaron Cameron is going for gold at the 2022 FIA Motorsport Games where he will race against some of the world’s best as part of the TCR competition.

Exclusive to Speedcafe.com, Cameron is providing a regular diary for our readers, covering his experiences leading up to and during the FIA Motorsport Games, providing a snapshot into a very unique event.

Finally, the talking stopped today and I got to have my first hit out at the Paul Ricard circuit!

It wasn’t all smooth sailing for us with some technical issues and a wheel speed sensor affecting the car.

The first half of the session I bedded the new brakes and came to grips with the circuit. It has some really challenging corners in regard to Turn 6 and Turn 11 where it tests your patience on the throttle.

The crew at Team Clairet Sport has been great and continue to work hard as I’m driving a brand new Peugeot 308 TCR, which we’re suffering from some teething problems. One of these was linked to the wheel speed sensor as the pit limiter wasn’t working.

It turns out it was hurting us more than we thought once we viewed the data after the session.

The track limits here are also very strict and I didn’t realise until after the session all my fast laps were getting deleted because I was running too wide at Turn 10, which is taken flat out at Turn 5.

I will make some adjustments tomorrow and reset. We’ll make some changes tomorrow after we had a solid debrief, which hopefully leads to a top five result once the technical problems are resolved.

Another practice session is to come at 9:20pm AEDT before qualifying follows at 3:05am AEDT for those night owls.

Thanks again to everyone back home for the constant support!