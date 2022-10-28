> News > Rally

What to watch this weekend on Stan Sport

By Speedcafe.com

Friday 28th October, 2022 - 1:12pm
2022-World-Rallycross-Championship-22

FIA World Rallycross Championship. Picture: FIA World Rallycross Championship

Stan Sport is the place to watch this weekend’s 10th round of the FIA World Rallycross Championship at Catalunya, live and exclusive.

A staple of the calendar, Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya consists of asphalt sections that are wide, smooth, and fast.

From the start line of the 1125m rallycross track, competitors tackle a sweeping left-hand Turn 1 (Turn 10 of the Formula 1 circuit), before an uphill blast on the race track leads to the first unsealed area, which comprises a long right-hander and a kink to the left.

World RX at Catalunya

Sunday,  October 30
Race 1 Live on Stan Sport from 02:00  AEDT
Monday,  October 31
Race 2 Live on Stan Sport from 03:00 AEDT

