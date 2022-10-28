> Multimedia > Speedcafe TV

VIDEO: Gold Coast 500 Supercars preview and latest news

By Speedcafe.com

Friday 28th October, 2022 - 9:56am

In the latest episode of Ryco Filters Clearing The Air, Speedcafe.com journalist Slade Perrins previews this weekend’s Gold Coast 500 and recaps the latest Supercars news.

