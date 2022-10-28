> News > Formula 1

TV times, Formula 1 Mexico City Grand Prix

By Speedcafe.com

Friday 28th October, 2022 - 11:48am

Catch all the action from this weekend’s Mexico City Grand Prix

Here’s how you can watch the action from this weekend’s Formula 1 Mexico City Grand Prix from the Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez.

Saturday, October 29

Practice 1, 04:55 AEDT
Fox Sports (Channel 506), Kayo Sports

Practice 2, 07:45 AEDT
Fox Sports (Channel 506), Kayo Sports

Sunday, October 30

Practice 3, 03:45 AEDT
Fox Sports (Channel 506), Kayo Sports

Pit Lane Pre-Qualifying, 06:00 AEDT
Fox Sports (Channel 506), Kayo Sports

Qualifying, 07:00 AEDT
Fox Sports (Channel 506), Kayo Sports

Pit Lane Post-Qualifying, 08:00 AEDT
Fox Sports (Channel 506), Kayo Sports

Monday, October 31

Pre-race, 05:30 AEDT
Fox Sports (Channel 506), Kayo Sports

Race, 06:55 AEDT
Fox Sports (Channel 506), Kayo Sports

Post-race, 09:00 AEDT
Fox Sports (Channel 506), Kayo Sports

Race highlights, 23:30
Network 10 (10 Bold)

