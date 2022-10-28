Supercars will work with ‘any manufacturer’ in Gen3

Supercars has said it will work with any manufacturer as part of Gen3 amid calls for more competition in the sport.

Gen3 represents a prime opportunity to get into Supercars, with the new ruleset offering a clean slate for teams and manufacturers.

Only the Chevrolet Camaro and Ford Mustang will compete in the category for the first year of the Gen3 era, despite a significant lead-in time to its introduction with COVID delays.

Recently, Ford Australia’s Trevor Worthington, who is the Vice President of ICE (Internal Combustion Engine) Product Programs, made comments encouraging more brand participation.

While Ford would like to prove itself against more manufacturers, Worthington made it clear he would still only like to see V8s competing.

Holden’s exit from the sport at the end of 2022 will see Chevrolet arriving in 2023 to replace it, but that will likely be the only new car brand to enter Supercars any time soon.

There are very few cars that meet the criteria of a V8-powered coupe currently available in Australia.

Supercars CEO Shane Howard told Speedcafe.com: “We will work with any manufacturer that would like to come in and develop the car for our programme.

“So we’re wide open to that.”

Supercars’ first-ever control chassis is a key element in the longevity of the ruleset, with the Camaro and Mustang body panels built around the same base.

Gen3 also sees different engine capacities between the two brands, after nearly 30 years of 5.0 litre V8 engines.

The Camaro will run a 5.7 litre motor, while the Mustang will be fitted with a 5.4 litre Coyote.

Supercars Head of Motorsport, Adrian Burgess, previously told this website the move away from the “elitist” 5.0 litre V8 engine offers a wider platform.

It is believed the control chassis and more flexibility in the engine platform could be a drawcard for new manufacturers.

“It’s great to have Ford and GM in the first year,” added Howard.

“The new chassis design and specifications of the car are very friendly for manufacturers to be able to adopt the programme and [it’s] not overly costly to come in.

“I think that it really lends itself probably more than any other of our models for manufacturers to come into the sport.

“I think once manufacturers see these cars race and see them on track, it’s going to be a very exciting opportunity for other manufacturers to consider.

“The great thing about the chassis design and the way the car’s been designed with the forward and rear clip [is] that it’s adaptable.

“Manufacturer cycles in regard to car designs can be accommodated, which is a big thing.”