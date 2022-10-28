Ricciardo denies F1 future linked to others

Daniel Ricciardo has denied that his potential Formula 1 return in 2024 is linked to the movement of others.

Ricciardo will be absent from the grid next season after he agreed to the early termination of his deal with McLaren.

That will see Oscar Piastri make his F1 debut for the squad in his place, joining Lando Norris at the British squad.

Ricciardo remains without a drive, with a Reserve role seemingly his only hope of remaining active in the sport.

He has long been linked with a move to Mercedes where he would support Lewis Hamilton and George Russell, though there have been more recent suggestions that he could find his way back to Red Bull.

In both instances, Ricciardo would use the role to remain somewhat current while he waits for an opportunity to return to the grid for 2024.

The Mercedes role was thought to appeal because, not only has it proven a competitive package, but Hamilton is out of contract at the end of next season.

However, the 37-year-old said during the week that he intends on carrying on, seemingly closing that door.

“Truth is, I want him to stay in the sport,” Ricciardo said when asked by Speedcafe.com if Hamilton’s hampered his efforts.

“He’s one of the greatest ever do it and I think competing with him, going wheel-to-wheel with him, is fun. It’s awesome. It’s normally at the pointy end, so I certainly wish to do that more in the future.

“And that’s where it currently lies,” he added, referencing his position more broadly.

“My future will be… let’s say, I don’t think it’s relative to what others do.

“Opportunities will arise when they do but I’m not banking on anyone doing something so I can find my way.

“I want to take the time necessary, keep a little bit of distance to the sport and rebuild myself.

“But then yeah, if something makes make sense in ’24, come back with a vengeance and have some fun and hopefully race at the front.”

Ricciardo has a disappointing United States Grand Prix last weekend, finishing last but one while struggling for pace throughout.

He sits 12th in the drivers’ championship with 29 points, while team-mate Norris is seventh on 109.