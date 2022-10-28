Perez dreams of winning home grand prix

Sergio Perez admits he has dreamed of winning the Mexico City Grand Prix in front of his own fans.

The Red Bull driver has won twice this season, in Monaco and Singapore, and currently sits third in the drivers’ championship.

His team enters this weekend’s event having won the last eight races on the bounce.

Either Perez or Max Verstappen have finished no lower than second since the second round of the 2022 season.

Victory at the Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez for the local favourite is therefore a real possibility.

“I’ve done a few times already about it,” Perez said when asked if he’s dared to dream about winning in Mexico.

“It will be massive for me.

“Obviously that’s the target for Sunday. It will not be easy, we need to be perfect throughout the weekend.

“I think all the focus will be now on the race itself to try and maximise the weekend.

“At the end of the day, it’s another weekend with the same amount of points, but it’s the most special one for me.

“Of course, I want to win this weekend, this is my target,” he added.

“This is a target for everyone that is sitting here and that is coming to this weekend, also for Max.

“We are all very competitive and we all want to get the victory on Sunday, so we’re going to give it all we possibly can to achieve that.”

It’s unlikely Perez will be able to lean on the support of team-mate Verstappen, who is also focused on adding to his tally of wins.

The Dutchman claimed a record-equalling 13th victory of the season last weekend at the United States Grand Prix.

“I think as long as he finishes ahead of Charles, that’s the main targets every race, and I’m here to win,” said the world champion-elect.

“At the end of the day, the fastest driver will win the race.”

Perez has four race wins to his name, having taken honours at the Sakhir Grand Prix in 2020 for Racing Point, and the Azerbaijan Grand Prix last season.

Should he win his home event on Sunday, he would become the first Mexican to his home grand prix – which stretches back to a non-championship event in 1962.

Opening practice for the Mexico City Grand Prix begins at 13:00 local time on Friday (19:00 BST/14:00 ET/05:00 AEDT Saturday).