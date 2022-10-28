Ogier to pair up with new WRC co-driver

Sébastien Ogier will have a new co-driver for Rally Japan.

The eight-time World Rally Championship title winner will drive alongside fellow Frenchman Vincent Landais for the final round of the season.

Landais currently serves as the co-driver of M-Sport Ford steerer Pierre-Louis Loubet and will swap to the Toyota Gazoo Racing squad for the Japanese outing.

Last time out, Ogier took first-time rally winning co-driver Benjamin Veillas to victory at last week’s RallyRACC – Rally de España.

“Firstly I want to say thank you to Benjamin for his hard work and application during our programme of rallies this year,” Ogier said.

“It was a special moment to share our first victory together in Spain.

“Now that the team has secured all three championships and the main targets for the season have been achieved, we would of course like to finish on a high at the home rally for Toyota in Japan.”

Ogier said the appointment of Landais is about casting an eye towards the future.

“But this final round is also a chance to prepare and evaluate some things for the future and to give an opportunity to Vincent, who is a talented and motivated young co-driver,” he explained.

“He has been working with us in our gravel crew and after this nice experience I am excited to compete in our first rally together and to see how it works out.”

Landais was elated to be given the opportunity to guide Ogier.

“It will be a big honour to join Seb and the team for Rally Japan,” the 31-year-old enthused.

“Seb and Julien have been like role models for every French driver and co-driver, so this is a great opportunity and one that I’m very proud of.

“Julien has been helping me a lot during my career, and I already had the chance to work with Seb as part of his gravel crew in Monte Carlo this year.

“Japan will be a big challenge with a lot to learn but I will focus on doing my best as always and try to make the most of this chance.

“Finally I would like to thank M-Sport, Pierre-Louis Loubet and his sponsors for this season and the good results we could do together.”

Rally Japan will take place from November 10-13.