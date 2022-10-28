> Multimedia > Gallery

GALLERY: A look back at McLaughlin’s 2019 Gold Coast crash

Friday 28th October, 2022 - 9:28am
Scott McLaughlin’s Qualifying crash. Picture: Fox Sports

Take a look back at Scott McLaughlin’s spectacular crash the last time the Supercars Championship raced on the streets of Surfers Paradise in 2019.

The qualifying incident ruled out McLaughlin and co-driver Alexandre Premat for the remainder of the weekend.

The force of the crash was such that a shock absorber from the Shell V-Power Racing Team Ford Mustang was ejected onto a nearby balcony.

McLaughlin was taken to hospital for observation upon the recommendation of Supercars medical officer Dr Carl Le after the crash.

Following precautionary tests, McLaughlin was given clearance to leave hospital, returning for the Sandown 500 that year.

Dick Johnson Racing prepared a new chassis for McLaughlin following the crash.

The Repco Supercars Championship will take to the track for Practice 1 at the 2022 Boost Mobile Gold Coast 500 today at 12:35 local time/13:35 AEDT.

