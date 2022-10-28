F1 drivers want clarity after Japanese GP report

Drivers are keen to discuss the report published by the FIA in the wake of the Formula 1 Japanese Grand Prix to gain further clarity on the issues raised.

A nine-page report was published by the sport’s governing body detailing how a recovery vehicle found its way into the racetrack while cars were still circulating at speed in Suzuka.

Wet conditions saw Carlos Sainz crash out on the opening lap with officials quickly despatched to clear the stricken Ferrari.

That resulted in the recovery beginning before the field was fully under control behind the Safety Car, and ultimately saw the race red flagged.

It raised concerns within the paddock and reopened old wounds given the fate of Jules Bianchi at the same event in 2014.

Discussions surrounding the report were delayed from last weekend’s United States Grand Prix as not all drivers had the opportunity to read the report beforehand.

“I’ve read the report, and definitely interested to see how our conversation goes tomorrow and how we can continue to evolve the sport,” said George Russell, a Director of the Grand Prix Drivers’ Association.

“I think the report was very factual, and sort of didn’t really state anything that we didn’t really know.

“There was a lot of talk about Pierre [Gasly] within the report which, okay, he was the culprit, let’s say of over speeding…

“I guess we want some answers about double wave flags; you’ve got to lift off significantly, and be prepared to stop, but if there’s a double wave flag at the end of the straight in Mexico, and you’re doing 350, you could lift off significantly, you’re still doing 280.

“Pierre was doing 180 I believe in Suzuka, I guess we need a little bit of clarity on that,” he added.

“It’s never straightforward but we just need to continue to improve the sport and hopefully somehow find a way that we’re not ever in a situation like that again where maybe a car doesn’t rebound on to the track.”

Fellow GPDA Director, Sebastian Vettel, is also keen to discuss the report but is somewhat more pragmatic.

“The key is, we remember, we remind ourselves, that it’s about looking forward,” he said.

“Racing is dangerous, but in these situations, the question is: is it avoidable, and therefore unnecessarily dangerous?

“I think we need to come out tomorrow and all agree on the fact that going forward, we’ve learned something because clearly, not everything was correct.”