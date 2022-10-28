Ericsson’s likeness on Indy 500 trophy unveiled

The Borg-Warner Trophy with its newly added likeness of 2022 Indianapolis 500 winner Marcus Ericsson has been unveiled.

The victory was Ericsson’s first in four starts in IndyCar’s flagship race, and the fifth for Chip Ganassi Racing as a sole entrant (sixth in total).

“I’m truly honoured to have my face sculpted onto the historic Borg-Warner Trophy as an Indianapolis 500 winner,” said the Swede.

“It was an incredible experience to work with [sculptor] Will Behrends and see his dedication and artistry firsthand. Will has done a marvellous job.

“Today is a very special day for me, as well as everyone at Chip Ganassi Racing.

“Joining all the previous winners on the trophy is something I’ll always be very proud of and will never forget.”

The likeness is made from sterling silver, although the process starts with study of photographs of the driver and a life-sized clay model, then a smaller clay model to create the mould.

With the face of every winner since 1911 on it, the trophy now weighs more than 50kg, and stands at more than 1.5m tall.

“Marcus is a great champion of the ‘500’ who truly understands and appreciates the many traditions of ‘The Greatest Spectacle in Racing,’ such as today’s memorable ceremony,” said Indianapolis Motor Speedway President J Douglas Boles said.

“We are looking forward to continuing to celebrate his victory between now and when we see him on track next May for the 107th running of this iconic race.”

The trophy will now accompany Ericsson to Sweden to be shown off in his home country, while the 32-year-old will next year receive his ‘Baby Borg’ miniature replica to keep.

Next year’s Indianapolis 500 takes place on Sunday, May 28, with tickets to the event now on sale.