BJR wins fourth-straight Pirtek Pit Stop Challenge

Brad Jones Racing has won the Pirtek Pit Stop Challenge for the fourth consecutive year on the Gold Coast.

The challenge final was held at Supercars’ Surfers Paradise event after being delayed due to poor weather at Bathurst, where it was supposed to take place.

BJR’s crew, using the #8 R&J Batteries ZB Commodore of Andre Heimgartner, delivered a rapid pit stop to take home $20,000 and the Golden Rattle Gun.

The Albury-based team is unbeaten since it first won the challenge in 2019.

Triple Eight Race Engineering was second, while Dick Johnson Racing and Walkinshaw Andretti United were unable to advance from the semi-finals.

“The guys take it very seriously,” said Jones.

“It’s a very open and even competition… but their hard work is rewarded every year.

“Looking at vision of them jumping around, it’s fantastic.

“It gives these guys an opportunity to buy a few beers and have a nice Christmas.

“It’s a great team-building exercise for us.”

The Pirtek Pit Stop Challenge winners’ cheque was presented by Julie Humphries, who was this year’s Ultimate Motorsport Prize winner.