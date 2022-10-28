Adderton buys Triple Eight Gen3 Camaro

Peter Adderton says he has purchased a Gen3 Chevrolet Camaro from Triple Eight Race Engineering in a bid to enter Supercars in 2023.

The Boost Mobile boss is pushing for the category to release its 26th Teams Racing Charter (TRC) to field Richie Stanaway next year.

While no official word has been given on the TRC, Adderton is progressing with his plans to be on the grid.

It has been reported the Triple Eight Camaro will be ready by February.

The Banyo squad, which is the General Motors homologation team, is already building chassis for its own Red Bull Ampol Racing Supercars outfit as well as existing customers PremiAir Racing and Team 18.

“We went and bought a Gen3 Camaro,” Adderton said on the broadcast.

“Obviously, I love the car, love the category and as you know, we’re trying to get a car here to race for the series next year.

“Before you can race a car you have to have one, so we committed today to buy a car from Triple Eight [Race] Engineering.

“They’re a great team and we’re super excited, so now it’s just a matter of, will they let us race it?”

Adderton said the purchase of the Camaro would see support from Triple Eight for his potential 2023 Supercars entry.

However, Adderton remains set on building his own race team.

“We’re going to have support through what Triple Eight are doing and at the end of the day we’re going to build our own team,” said Adderton.

“The whole plan for us is to basically go do it ourselves.

“I think the support will come, obviously we’re a customer of Triple Eight and they’re very good to their customers so hopefully they will be really good to us.

“As we develop the team we’ll want to put it together ourselves.

“That’s the ultimate plan is to have Boost Mobile Racing here and have our own car and our own team and really try to take it to the other guys.

“I think competition is needed in the sport and Boost is about trying to get to the front.

“I hate losing and I’m going to do whatever we can to make it work.

“I see ourselves as really our own independent team, right,” he added.

“I think you’ve got to go and buy a car — there’s no point replicating somebody else who is building a car.

“[Triple Eight] designed the car and developed it, so it made the most sense to buy it from them.

“But we really do want to create our own independent Boost Mobile Racing; I want to see us at the front of the grid, I just don’t want to be a customer car for Triple Eight, that’s not our plan.

“Jamie [Whincup, Triple Eight boss] knows that, we want to get to the front, we want to be aggressive, but again, the cars are all supposed to be the same so if they’re all the same you may as well go to the best guys building them.”

As previously reported by Speedcafe.com, Adderton’s bid to enter a team in next year’s Supercars Championship faces an uphill battle.

The ultimate power is with the RACE board — Supercars’ owners — as to whether the 26th TRC gets released.

“RACE has to decide and Supercars has to let us race,” commented Adderton.

“I understand the Charter and the Charter is important to protect the teams, but if all it’s doing is hampering you being able to grow that… anyone who is inward looking trying to protect something who plays defence in business ends up failing.

“My argument to the teams is, let us in, let us take that Charter, let us go race and we’ll raise the sport.

“You’ve seen what we’ve done here with the Boost Mobile Gold Coast 500, we are committed.

“I love this sport and I don’t love it because I’m passionate, I love it because it can grow.”