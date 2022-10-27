> News > Supercars

VIDEO: Paramedics called to Gold Coast 500 stunt bike incident

By Daniel Herrero

Thursday 27th October, 2022 - 7:30pm

Paramedics attend to the scene. Picture: Seven News

Paramedics have attended a Supercars signing session in Surfers Paradise after a person was hit by an out of control stunt bike.

Footage aired by Seven News shows a stunt rider landing awkwardly and hitting a barrier and then a person who had been standing behind it.

A communication from Queensland Ambulance Service (QAS) advised within the last hour, “A motorcycle incident occurred on Cavill Avenue at 5.18pm in which multiple QAS units are attending.”

Paramedics attend. Picture: Queensland Ambulance Service

QAS subsequently advised by way of an update to that earlier communication, “Two patients were transported to the Gold Coast University Hospital in stable conditions after a motorcycle incident in #SurfersParadise.

“Two other patients thankfully didn’t require transport to hospital.”

The Boost Mobile GC500 Sunset Signing Session was being held at the Surfers Paradise sign near the intersection of The Esplanade/Cavill Ave from 17:30-18:15 local time.

