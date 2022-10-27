VIDEO: Paramedics called to Gold Coast 500 stunt bike incident

Paramedics have attended a Supercars signing session in Surfers Paradise after a person was hit by an out of control stunt bike.

Footage aired by Seven News shows a stunt rider landing awkwardly and hitting a barrier and then a person who had been standing behind it.

A communication from Queensland Ambulance Service (QAS) advised within the last hour, “A motorcycle incident occurred on Cavill Avenue at 5.18pm in which multiple QAS units are attending.”

QAS subsequently advised by way of an update to that earlier communication, “Two patients were transported to the Gold Coast University Hospital in stable conditions after a motorcycle incident in #SurfersParadise.

“Two other patients thankfully didn’t require transport to hospital.”

The Boost Mobile GC500 Sunset Signing Session was being held at the Surfers Paradise sign near the intersection of The Esplanade/Cavill Ave from 17:30-18:15 local time.

BREAKING: A stunt has gone wrong at Gold Coast 500 autograph signing session. A motorbike rider has landed awkwardly after a jump, hitting a barrier and then a bystander. https://t.co/tIEQ9JOpss #7NEWS pic.twitter.com/Vo2IztXqgp — 7NEWS Gold Coast (@7NewsGoldCoast) October 27, 2022