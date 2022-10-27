S5000 to feature push-to-pass on Gold Coast

Push-to-pass will make its debut in the S5000 Series at the Boost Mobile Gold Coast 500 this weekend.

The push-to-pash system as well as a host of technical upgrades were trialled at the S5000 Open Test held at The Bend Motorsport Park last month.

During testing, the system utilised the car’s existing ECU to provide more throttle to its V8 engine.

Following the successful test, the measure will debut on the streets of Surfers Paradise in the first of the two outings that make up the 2022 Tasman Series.

On the Gold Coast, drivers will be able to access 100 percent throttle six times per race.

“We’re all looking forward to the developments to the S5000 platform being tested in competition this weekend on the streets of the Gold Coast,” S5000 Category Manager Ben McMellan said.

“As the series technical partners, GRM have been working very hard and the feedback from testing at The Bend S5000 Open Test was very positive.

“There’s no basis for comparison when it comes to S5000 at the Gold Coast given we’ve never raced here before, so it will be a learning curve for everyone involved here – and then in Adelaide – ahead of returning to circuits where we have already been for the 2023 season.

“Everyone is working together to continue to drive the category forward and this will be another good step.

“We’re looking forward to the feedback from the drivers following this weekend.”

Changes to the front and rear suspension were also tested at The Bend Motorsport Park, and will be put on trial against the kerbs of Surfers Paradise.

The changes were implemented following a troublesome outing at Hidden Valley, where a number of cars sustained suspension damage after hitting the Turn 4 ripple strip.

S5000 will take to the track tomorrow for Practice 1 at 11:00 local time/12:00 AEDT.