Quartararo set for surgery on broken finger

Fabio Quartararo is set for surgery on his broken finger after next month’s MotoGP finale at Valencia.

The Monster Energy Yamaha rider fractured the middle finger on his left hand when he crashed in Free Practice 4 at the Malaysian Grand Prix.

He would go on to qualify only 12th at Sepang but finish third, which was just enough to keep his hopes of a repeat championship title alive given Francesco Bagnaia won the race.

Sky Sport Italia and Corriere dello Sport, also based in Italy, now both report that Quartararo will have surgery following the final race of the season at the Circuit Ricardo Tormo.

Whether he takes part in the post-season test on the following Tuesday in Valencia, where Yamaha would be expected to start rolling out developments for 2023, is not clear.

Post-race, the Frenchman said, “It was not a big crash, but a stupid crash.

“It was a normal crash but I just broke my finger and, of course, it was really painful but luckily Angel [Charte, MotoGP Medical Director] took care of me [on Saturday] afternoon so I want to say thanks to him.

“Of course, adrenaline is a great painkiller and also fighting for that kind of position.

“I think my finger was something else but as soon as I stopped, right now I feel pain the finger.

“It doesn’t matter because we gave everything and that’s what we wanted today.”

‘El Diablo’ may not be the only MotoGP rider going under the knife next month, with Joan Mir considering surgery after suffering arm pump at Sepang.

Bagnaia has turned a 91-point deficit relative to Quartararo into a 23-point advantage in just nine races, and therefore needs to finish just 14th in the final grand prix which remains this season in order to become Ducati’s first riders’ champion since 2007.

Quartararo, however, simply must win to have any chance at all of back-to-back titles.

Practice at the Circuit Ricardo Tormo starts on Friday, November 4.