New livery for Randle at Gold Coast 500

Thomas Randle will sport a new livery on his Tickford Racing Mustang at this weekend’s Boost Mobile Gold Coast 500.

The tweak coincides with the launch of a limited edition product from sponsor, Castrol.

Randle also acknowledged the occasion with a new helmet at the Bathurst 1000 which featured the campaign’s “kaleidoscope” artwork.

The 26-year-old will make his second visit to the Surfers Paradise Street Circuit in a Supercar.

“I’ve been really excited to go racing on the Gold Coast this weekend, and even more so with our new look on the Castrol Racing Ford Mustang,” said Randle.

“We’ve added a little glitz to the car, and of course there’s no better place for it than on the Gold Coast, tying it in with the Limited Edition ‘Castrol Racing’ pack of Castrol Edge makes it even cooler.

“I debuted a new helmet at Bathurst that includes the same artwork as the Castrol Edge pack, so it’s cool to bring everything together for what will be an unforgettable event this weekend on and off the track.”

Practice 1 on the Gold Coast begins on Friday at 12:35 local time/13:35 AEDT.