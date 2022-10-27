Legends get together for annual reunion

After a couple of COVID-19 disrupted years, the annual Australian legends of motorsport luncheon resumed on the Gold Coast today.

The gathering, organised by motorsport stalwart and Gold Coast resident Ian Maudsley and his wife Val, has become one of the highlights of the year for many of Australia’s motorsport greats.

The annual reunion was created seven years ago when Maudsley and some racing mates gathered to toast former touring car ace Leo Geoghegan given that they could not attend his funeral.

Maudsley was involved in the sport as a mechanic and roustabout for several leading teams in the 1970s and 1980s.

While a private, invite-only affair, the reunion has grown into one of the biggest annual gatherings for the sport in the country.

This year the event was sponsored by Gwen Cooke, the widow of former racer and Bathurst class winner Digby Cooke, who passed away at the end of last year.

Guests were greeted at the event by Cooke’s famous red Jaguar XJ13 in the driveway.

“It was great to get things back after the last couple of years,” said Maudsley.

“We had a wonderful response from local and interstate guests, some who just flew in for the day.

“We have to thank Gwen [Cooke] for her very generous sponsorship and I hope we did Digby [Cooke] proud.”

The guest list read like a who’s who of Australian motorsport.

Former touring car and saloon car drivers included Dick Johnson, Allan Grice, Colin Bond, Graham Moore, Steve Reed, Kerry Bailey, Bob Beasley, and Kevin Bartlett.

The latter also headed up a list of former open wheel aces including Bruce Allison, Warwick Brown and Spencer Martin.

Engineers, mechanics, team owners, administrators and promoters were also well represented and included Ralph Bellamy and his wife Anne, Wally Storey, Kees Weel, Roland Dane, David and Joy Harding, Mick Webb, Gary Cooke, Rob Herrod, Phil Grant, Carl and Grant Amor, Brian Gelding, Bob Gaydon, Bruce Lynton, Russell Stuckey, Graham Sellers, Bob Riley, and Ed Mulligan.

A list of two-wheeled guests was headed by Kiwi ace Stu Avant.

Veteran media attendees included Will Hagon, John Smailes, Bruce Williams, Colin Young, Ray Berghouse, Chris Nixon, Glenis Lindley, Paul Cross, and legendary Channel 7 commentator Garry Wilkinson.

There were also some widows of former industry leaders who have passed including Gloria Gardner and Leonie Stibbard.

Johnson was joined at the reunion by his wife Jill and new DJR co-owner, Brett Ralph.

“It’s just great to get everyone together like this in a relaxed environment,” said Johnson.

“It is a chance for a bunch of old blokes to get together a tell a heap of lies and everyone seriously enjoys themselves.

“We have to thank Ian and Val [Maudsley] for putting it together each year and Gwen [Cooke] for sponsoring this year’s event.

“It is great to see so many old faces and to see so many people from Sydney and Melbourne who made the effort to come up for the day or the weekend.”