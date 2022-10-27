Lawson replaces Tsunoda for FP1 in Mexico

Liam Lawson will drive in Free Practice 1 for Scuderia AlphaTauri at this weekend’s Formula 1 Mexico City Grand Prix.

The New Zealander will substitute for Yuki Tsunoda in the opening 60-minute session of the weekend.

It marks Lawon’s second such outing having previously taken the wheel in Belgium for Scuderia AlphaTauri.

The 20-year-old is currently competing in his second season of Formula 2, with three wins to his name this season.

However, with four retirements, he sits just seventh in the drivers’ standings with one round remaining.

Lawson is the leading figure in the Red Bull junior programme following Juri Vips’ departure mid-season.

However, the Kiwi was overlooked for a Formula 1 berth with Nyck de Vries preferred to fill the vacancy left by Alpine-bound Pierre Gasly next season.

At Alpine, Jack Doohan will make his Formula 1 race weekend debut as he replaces Esteban Ocon in the opening session.

Both his and Lawson’s appearances in the session relate to the need for teams to field a rookie driver in two Free Practice 1 sessions during the season.

Doohan will be also be in action in Abu Dhabi at the final race of the season where he’ll be joined by a number of others including and Pato O’Ward (McLaren).

It’s likely Lawson will also be in action that weekend as Red Bull must still field a young driver in another Free Practice 1 session.