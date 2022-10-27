Going for Gold: Aaron Cameron’s Motorsport Games diary, Part 3

Leading Supercheap Auto TCR Australia Series driver Aaron Cameron is going for gold at the 2022 FIA Motorsport Games where he will race against some of the world’s best as part of the TCR competition.

Exclusive to Speedcafe.com, Cameron is providing a regular diary for our readers, covering his experiences leading up to and during the FIA Motorsport Games, providing a snapshot into a very unique event.

It was a great feeling to be among the eight Australians selected to represent our country for this year’s FIA Motorsport Games in France. It was the first time meeting most of the team who are all eager to get into competition!

The opening ceremony was a rather big event here in Marseille, France with a large crowd and car display for all the disciplines set to compete at this year’s event including TCR, GTs, karts and more.

There are 72 nations set to compete across all disciplines here in France and the Australian team believes it’s in a good position to bring home some medals, though our team is quite small compared to those including the home team and Belgium.

The opening ceremony not only provided an amazing spectacle, but it was a great way to connect with people who are like-minded in their love for motorsport. It was exciting to meet fellow drivers, who live and breathe motorsport like myself, especially in their chosen discipline.

I’m eager to get my first look at Paul Ricard tomorrow. It will be an amazing experience walking around a circuit with so much history and I’m excited to not only hit the track, but to support my fellow Team Australia members.

The finishing touches will be made to my Team Australia Peugeot 308 TCR while I inspect the track tomorrow of which I can’t wait to see it in the flesh.

The entry list was recently revealed and there will be some stiff competition, but I’m hoping I can bring home a medal for Team Australia!

My next update will be from the track!