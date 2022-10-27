Australian Production Cars seals landmark management deal

The current Category Managers of Australian Production Cars brought to you by Liqui Moly (APC) have been granted an extended category management agreement.

Production Car Racing Pty Limited has been granted a three-year extension to its Category Management Agreement by Motorsport Australia in a move that confirms Motorsport Australia’s faith in the current management to continue to grow the national 3e series.

Production Car Racing Pty Ltd (PCR) is headed by General Manager Troy Williams, with both Williams and Karl Begg shareholders in the entity.

Australian Production Cars owner Karl Begg hailed the deal.

“This is a landmark category management deal for Australian Production Cars,” Begg said.

“It gives a level of certainty to drive the category forward over the next three years.”

Production Car Racing Pty Limited General Manager Troy Williams told Speedcafe.com it was a groundbreaking year.

“It has been a great year growing the category, with specific focus on listening to our competitor base,” Williams said.

“This year has been about getting APC re-energised and back to where we believe it should be in the motorsport landscape.

“As a result we are seeing higher competitor numbers back on the grid with APC, and the Bathurst 6 Hour along with state production car series more popular than ever.

“We’ve seen a number of new competitors come along to APC and it is also nice to see some familiar faces continue production car racing.”

This year saw an alignment of rules across Production Cars series, as well as the introduction of the largely-popular tyre panel.

“We now have a situation where all of the eligibility and technical regulations are aligned between each of the state series, the Bathurst 6 hour, and the national series,” Williams added.

“The intent of that was purely to make it as easy as possible for competitors to move between their local grassroots state series, and move up to the aspirational national series and Bathurst 6 hour events.

“The tyre panel was also very well received by competitors who can now choose which tyre they compete on from a panel of four manufacturers.

“We are working towards 45 plus competitors for the Bathurst International in a couple of weeks, with our competitor numbers building throughout a successful 2022 season.”

It is anticipated that the calendar for 2023 will be released next week, and will feature rounds of the SpeedSeries again in 2023.

The final Australian Production Cars round for this year will take place at the Supercheap Auto Bathurst International from November 11-13.