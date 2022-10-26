Supercheap Auto Bathurst International schedule breaks cover

The schedule for the Supercheap Auto Bathurst International has broken cover, just over a fortnight out from the inaugural running of the event.

As previously reported, seven categories/competitions will converge on Mount Panorama on November 11-13, namely the Supercheap Auto TCR Australia Series, Gulf Western Oil Touring Car Masters, Fanatec GT World Challenge Australia Powered by AWS, Porsche Michelin Sprint Challenge Australia, Turtle Wax Trans Am Series, Australian Production Cars brought to you by Liqui Moly, and Bathurst Sportscar Challenge.

Supercheap Auto TCR is the headline act, with the third of its three races, each set to be 21 laps or just over 130km long, rounding out the programme on the Sunday of the event.

The title battle has tightened up somewhat with Wall Racing Honda driver Tony D’Alberto, among others, now issued penalties following September’s Sandown round.

Trans Am’s Bathurst 100 will precede TCR Race 3, while Touring Car Masters also enjoys some prime slots on the schedule, with slightly longer than usual 25-minute races (presumably to be converted to a prescribed lap count).

The GT World Challenge round is in fact the finale of this year’s Motorsport Australia Endurance Championship, meaning the format is a single, three-hour long race on the Sunday.

Porsche Michelin Sprint Challenge has a trio of 25- to 30-minute encounters, beginning on Friday, while Australian Production Cars gets a quartet of half-hour races and there are three, 20-minute races for Sportscars.

S5000, which saw its Bathurst round cancelled due to a safety review, will have three ‘display’ runs across the Saturday and Sunday, when they are set to run unrestricted.

The event takes place from November 11-13, and can be seen live and ad-free on Stan Sport.

Schedule: Supercheap Auto Bathurst International, Mount Panorama Motor Racing Circuit