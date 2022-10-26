Slade lined up for GTWC Australia at Bathurst

Tim Slade will team up with Brad Schumacher in Fanatec GT World Challenge Australia Powered by AWS at the Supercheap Auto Bathurst International.

Slade will join Schumacher in his Audi R8, which is currently being upgraded to the current Evo II specification.

In its current 2016-spec, the Audi R8 has participated in selected rounds of GTWC Australia this year.

Schumacher is excited to have the Supercars regular join him for his debut in the outright class.

“We’re pleased to announce a good friend of mine Tim Slade will join us in the Pro-Am category,” the Bathurst local said.

“We’ve been fortunate as mates that Tim has helped me along as a driver for some time now, it’s been a long time coming for us to get together in a car and we can’t wait to do that at the Bathurst International for our first event.”

In the lead-up to the outing, over 100 components will be changed on the Audi, so that it matches the Audi R8 LMS GT3 Evo II of Pro-Am class contenders Yasser Shahin and Liam Talbot.

To bring it to current specification, the aerodynamics and the engine will be upgraded.

“We’ve sent down a couple of our mechanics from Schumacher Motorsport, who are completing the entire upgrade under the watchful eye of Melbourne Performance Centre personnel,” Schumacher explained.

“MPC has been so kind to do that under its supervision to make sure the upgrades are completed to the specification document and correctly.

“Thank you to MPC for allowing us to do this as a satellite team.

“We’re very grateful for that.”

In the lead up to Bathurst, Slade and Schumacher will complete a shakedown at Phillip Island.

Serving as the finale of this year’s Motorsport Australia Endurance Championship, the GTWC Australia outing at Mount Panorama will consist of a solitary three-hour encounter on Sunday.

The Supercheap Auto Bathurst International will take place from November 11-13.