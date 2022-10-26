Mercedes F1 car set for new ‘DNA’ in 2023

The “DNA” of the Mercedes will change for the 2023 Formula 1 season even if the bodywork appears similar, according to Team Principal Toto Wolff.

Mercedes adopted a radical ‘zeropod’ concept this year, the first of sweeping new technical regulations, which has coincided with it being toppled from its perch as constructors’ world champions for eight years in a row.

The Brackley-based outfit has gradually made up ground over the course of the 2022 season, although it still trails second-placed Ferrari by 53 points in the constructors’ standings with three rounds remaining.

After bringing updates to the most recent grand prix of the season, that of the United States, Wolff says that the most significant changes for next year will be under the skin.

“I think the DNA of the car is going to change for next year; that’s clear,” he stated.

“It doesn’t necessarily mean that the bodywork is going to look very different, but certainly what is part of the DNA of the car – the architecture – will change for next year.”

Lewis Hamilton finished second at the Circuit of The Americas, having taken over the lead after a drama in the pits for eventual winner Max Verstappen.

It was at the United States Grand Prix that a straight-line deficit to Red Bull was still apparent, something which Wolff attributed to the relatively high drag of the W13 and the restrictions imposed by the cost cap.

“I think with our car, it’s just draggy overall and it’s something that we need to figure out for next year,” he admitted.

“And cost cap played a role; we can’t just produce infinite amount of low-drag bits or spend a lot of time in the wind tunnel to come up with solutions, so it’s for next year.”

The Austrian did, however, say that its performance in Texas proved that the updates were a step forward.

“I think that Lewis and Austin is a banker, and we brought an upgrade; I think we’ve seen that in terms of performance,” noted Wolff.

“Maybe we expect sometimes too big steps, but it was respectful, where we were this weekend; it was respectful in qualifying.”

He added, “As long as the trajectory is upwards… It’s like a share price; there will be ups and downs.”

The Formula 1 season continues this weekend with the Mexico City Grand Prix.