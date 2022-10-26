Lamborghini Super Trofeo Asia to debut in Australia

Lamborghini Super Trofeo Asia will race in Australia for the first time at The Bend Motorsport Park next year.

The South Australian circuit is poised to host the second round of the series from June 9-11.

After a three-year hiatus, the international one-make series exclusively for Lamborghini Huracán Super Trofeo models returns for its ninth season.

The most recent edition of the series in 2019 saw New Zealander Chris van der Drift winning the Pro title alongside Evan Chen with Gama Racing.

Fellow Kiwi Brendon Leitch also participated in the series that year, finishing second in the Pro-Am class with Leipert Motorsport team-mate Keong Wee.

At the time, the series was strategically focused on attracting top line drivers from Australia and New Zealand to help bolster the Italian marque in the region.

In 2022, the Lamborghini Huracán Super Trofeo EVO2 raced in both the European and North American Series.

It hasn’t been confirmed what model will race in the 2023 Lamborghini Super Trofeo Asia Series.

The six-round calendar for 2023 includes visits to Malaysia, Australia, China, Japan, and South Korea.

Next year’s season commences at the Sepang International Circuit in Malaysia in May, before heading to The Bend in June.

Japan will host the third round of the season at Fuji Speedway in July, before a visit to South Korea’s Everland Speedway in August.

The penultimate round of the series will take place at the Shanghai International Circuit, before the final round of the season takes place alongside the European and North American sister categories for the Lamborghini Grand Finals.

The host venue for the 2023 finals will be announced at this year’s final, set to be held at Portimão, Portugal, in November.

Lamborghini Super Trofeo Asia – Calendar 2023

Round 1: Sepang (Malaysia), May 5-7

Round 2: Adelaide (Australia), June 9-11

Round 3: Fuji (Japan), July 14-16

Round 4: Everland Speedway (South Korea) August 18-20

Round 5: Shanghai (China) September 8-10

Round 6: To be announced