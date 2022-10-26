Isle of Man TT confirms further death from 2022 event

A sixth death from this year’s Isle of Man TT has been announced by organisers, four months on from the event.

Olivier Lavorel has now succumbed to injuries which he sustained in a crash at Ago’s Leap in the first Sidecar race, on June 4.

Lavorel had originally been identified as the deceased following that tragic incident, although it was later corrected that his driver, Cesar Chanal, was the fatality.

An inquest would find that the mix-up occurred because each had the other’s identification tag on their person, for reasons unknown, and both were too badly injured to be identified from photographs.

Lavorel was hospitalised for a period in Liverpool before being transferred to his native France, but would not survive.

Speedcafe.com extends its condolences to Lavorel’s loved ones.

Statement from Isle of Man TT

The Isle of Man TT Races is deeply saddened to learn of the passing of Sidecar competitor, Olivier Lavorel, from Sillingy, France.

Olivier sustained serious injuries in an incident during the opening lap of the first Sidecar Race of the 2022 Isle of Man TT Races on the Saturday 4th June. The accident occurred at Ago’s Leap, just under 1 mile into the Course, and also claimed the life of Olivier’s team mate, César Chanal.

Olivier was airlifted to hospital in Liverpool before being transferred to a hospital in France in late June where his treatment continued.

Both Olivier and César were newcomers to the Isle of Man TT Races in 2022 but were an experienced pairing, taking numerous victories and podiums in the French F1 and F2 National Sidecar Championships.

Everyone at the Isle of Man TT Races passes on their deepest sympathy to Olivier’s family, friends and loved ones at this tragic time.