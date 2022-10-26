Indy 500 tickets on sale

Tickets have gone on sale for next year’s 107th running of the Indianapolis 500.

IndyCar’s flagship race is in fact one of several 2023 events at The Brickyard for which tickets are now available through the Indianapolis Motor Speedway Ticket Office and the circuit’s official website, the full list being:

NTT IndyCar Series GMR Grand Prix: Saturday, May 13

Miller Lite Carb Day: Friday, May 26

107th Indianapolis 500 presented by Gainbridge: Sunday, May 28

Indy 500 Snake Pit presented by Coors Light: Sunday, May 28

Brickyard Vintage Racing Invitational: Saturday, June 17 and Sunday, June 18

NTT IndyCar Series Gallagher Grand Prix: Saturday, Aug. 12

NASCAR Xfinity Series Pennzoil 150 at the Brickyard: Saturday, Aug. 12

NASCAR Cup Series Verizon 200 at the Brickyard: Sunday, Aug. 13

Intercontinental GT Indianapolis 8 Hour: Friday, Oct. 6-Sunday, Oct. 8

“The 2023 line-up offers both old favourites and new experiences for our fans as we welcome them to The Racing Capital of the World,” said IMS President J Douglas Boles.

“With tickets for the best available seats at the lowest remaining prices now available, our fans can plan for another great season of events at IMS.”

Chip Ganassi Racing’s Marcus Ericsson won this year’s Indianapolis 500, with the Swede’s likeness on the Borg-Warner Trophy set to be unveiled in coming hours.