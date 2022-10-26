Herta signs big Andretti contract extension

Andretti Autosport has announced a new contract for Colton Herta which will keep him at the team through 2027.

Herta’s existing deal ran out at the end of the 2023 IndyCar campaign, meaning his medium-term future is now somewhat sorted.

However, Andretti’s announcement does not necessarily tie him to IndyCar, amid its ongoing interest in expanding into Formula 1.

In proclaiming the new contract, the squad also confirmed that major sponsor Gainbridge will stay on the Californian’s #26 Honda-powered entry.

“We’re really pleased to confirm that Colton and Gainbridge will remain with Andretti Autosport for years to come,” said team Chairman and CEO Michael Andretti.

“Colton is a true talent in a race car and has natural determination that makes him want to win. He’s a strong competitor and a good team-mate.

“I’m looking forward to seeing what Colton and Andretti can continue to achieve together.”

“We’ve been really proud to represent Gainbridge, and to have given them their first racing victory with Colton in 2020 — and four more since,” added Andretti.

“On and off the track we share a commitment to compete at the top level and look forward to seeing Colton return to victory lane in the yellow and black Gainbridge colours.”

Next season will be Herta’s fourth with Andretti and fifth in total, after debuting with Harding Steinbrenner Racing in 2019.

It was in the second event of that campaign that he became the youngest race winner in IndyCar, a record he holds to this day, with his tally for Andretti sitting at five (including at least one victory in each season).

“I’m super happy and grateful for everything the entire Andretti and Gainbridge teams have done for me,” said the 22-year-old.

“This is a huge step for me professionally and I’m so glad it can be with a top team like Andretti Autosport.

“We have big goals and a lot of work ahead of us, but I can’t be happier to do it with this team and represent Gainbridge.”

Herta had been eyed off as a future driver for the Scuderia AlphaTauri F1 team but had not the requisite Super Licence points nor was a dispensation able to be gained.

That does not mean the door is necessarily closed, although Andretti’s prospects of entering the championship itself look set to become slimmer.

Audi is due to make an announcement in coming hours which could very likely be that Sauber will become its works team, after the Ingolstadt marque confirmed it will join F1 as a power unit supplier from 2026.

However, the length of the Herta deal could also be a means of protecting the team from losing its lead driver in the event that Alex Palou does indeed leave Chip Ganassi Racing at the end of 2023, despite the legal dispute between those parties having been resolved.

Andretti Autosport will once again field four full-time entries in IndyCar in 2023, the others being Car #27 for its 2021 Indy Lights winner Kyle Kirkwood, #28 for Romain Grosjean, and #29 for Devlin DeFrancesco.

It recently confirmed also that it will again field a fifth car at the Indianapolis 500, that being the #98 entry for Marco Andretti.