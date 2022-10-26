Doohan confirmed for F1 race weekend debut

Jack Doohan will make his Formula 1 race weekend debut with two Free Practice 1 outings for Alpine before the end of the season.

The first will come at this weekend’s Mexico City Grand Prix where he will take the place of Esteban Ocon.

He will then substitute for Fernando Alonso at the season-ended Abu Dhabi Grand Prix next month.

It will be the 19-year-old’s second experience with a current-spec F1 car after driving the A522 during a filming day in Monza last month.

Doohan has also completed three outings in last year’s race-winning A521 throughout 2022, at Qatar, Monza, and Budapest.

“I’m extremely grateful to Alpine for giving me this opportunity to drive in Free Practice in Mexico,” he said.

“It’s always a huge honour to be entrusted to drive a Formula 1 car, so to have the opportunity on a Grand Prix weekend is very special.

“Ultimately, the aim is to be doing this every week and this experience is another step closer to achieving that goal. I’ve prepared as best as I can, and I think it’s going to be very exciting to experience the car at this type of circuit with the high altitude and very high top speed.

“I’ll work hard on the day, do everything the team sets out and, at the same time, enjoy the moment as I know it’s going to be a unique opportunity.”

Alpine team boss, Otmar Szafnauer, added: “We are very pleased to announce Jack will join the team in Mexico and take over driving duties for Free Practice 1.

“We have all been impressed with Jack’s progression across many areas this season and he’s deserving of this chance as we continue to nurture his high potential.

“It’s important to give our young drivers opportunities to test Formula 1 cars and our Academy programme has proven to be successful in doing just that.

“We expect Jack to work hard during the session and take as much as he can from the experience of being involved in a Formula 1 Grand Prix weekend.”

Doohan’s outings come as no surprise following Oscar Piastri’s messy contract dispute during the European summer that will see him race for McLaren next season.

Given the Melburnian’s impending departure, the team has opted not to afford him an opportunity in its car, with Doohan next in line.

He’s won three races in his rookie season in Formula 2 and sits fourth in the drivers’ championship with one round remaining.

Son of five-time motorcycle world champion Mick, the youngster was in the frame for a race drive in Formula 1 next season, though ultimately missed out to Pierre Gasly.

While Alpine made no mention of the post-season test in Abu Dhabi, it is expected Doohan will also be given that opportunity.