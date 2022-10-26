Davison gears up for fourth Walter Hayes Trophy tilt

Richard Davison is preparing for his fourth appearance at the prestigious Walter Hayes Trophy.

The world’s largest Formula Ford 1600 event, the Walter Hayes Trophy boasts some of the busiest grids with drivers from around the world set to take part in the iconic event at Silverstone in November.

A veteran of the event, Davison has previously competed at the premier Formula Ford meeting in 2015, 2017, and 2019.

“It’s about just being part of what is an extraordinary event where the best of the best Formula Ford drivers from around the world all gather together,” Davison told Speedcafe.com.

“Many of them have been past winners and have actually gone on to do other things in their careers and often return to this event.

“It’s just got this magnetic appeal to it.”

The second-generation Davison’s appearance at this year’s event follows his victory in the 2022 Victorian Formula Ford Series, behind the wheel of a Van Diemen RF95 that has also been raced by his sons Will and Alex.

He will race a Van Diemen RF89 out of the Soule Motorsport stable at Silverstone.

“I’m heading out to Ellery Motorsport to pull my moulded seat out of my 89 Van Diemen here and take that with me as hand luggage on the plane.

“It’s like sort of putting on an old pair of slippers really, the car is sort of identical to what I drive here and this will be my third or fourth year driving with Brian Soule, who owns and runs a team.”

Davison won’t be the only notable Australian on the grid, with 2007 Australian Formula Ford Series winner and Supercars team owner Tim Blanchard also set to take part in the event.

“Tim, who is now in his mid-30s, won the Formula Ford championship in Australia in ’07 and then went to England and finished runner up in the British Formula Ford Championship that following year,” Davison detailed.

“Obviously he came back to Australia and has been in and out of Supercars, and now runs his own team, and now he’s going back to England to run in the Formula Ford.

“He also did a one-off drive in the Australian Formula Ford Series this year and actually won that round.

“So it’s just great to see him back racing Formula Ford.”

The duo will be joined by rising star William Lowing, who recently competed at the 2022 Formula Ford Festival held at Brands Hatch.

Lowing’s appearance at both events has been supported through Davison’s family team Ecurie Australie.

The New South Wales youngster will also undertake driver coaching under the tutelage of renowned coach Rob Wilson as part of the arrangement.

“Will is a young guy who’s shown an immense amount of potential, but only at sort of state level in New South Wales, and we wanted to give him the opportunity of really growing and taking his skillset to the next level,” Davison added.

“With Rob, it’s not about how you drive a particular car fast, it’s all about basic technique, and, you know, his results speak for themselves.

“It’s all about what Will can take away with him and what he can apply slowly over a period of time and introduce to his basket full of tricks.

“This is something we’re very passionate about.”

The 2022 Walter Hayes Trophy will take place from November 5-6 at Silverstone.