Australian Production Cars ownership deal extended

The ownership group of Australian Production Cars brought to you by Liqui Moly has been granted an extended category management deal.

Production Car Racing Pty Limited has been granted a three-year extension to its Category Management Agreement by Motorsport Australia.

The ownership group took over from Iain Sherrin’s Ontic Sports at the beginning of this year, with a new deal inked in August to see the rights holder manage the category through to the end of 2025.

Production Car Racing Pty Limited General Manager Troy Williams told Speedcafe.com it was a groundbreaking year.

“It has been a great year growing the category, with a heavy focus on our competitor base,” Williams said.

“This year has been about getting the category back to where we believe it can and it should be and getting competitor numbers back on the grid.

“We’ve seen a number of new competitors come along and it was nice to see some familiar faces come back to production car racing.

“We are looking forward to building on our work in the coming years.”

This year saw an alignment of rules, as well as the introduction of the largely-popular tyre panel.

“We now have a situation where all of the sporting and technical regulations are aligned between each of the state series and the national series,” Williams added.

“The intent of that was purely to make it as easy as possible for competitors to move between their local grassroots state series, and move up to the aspirational national series.

“The tyre panel was also well received.

“Previously, we’ve had a control tyre, which was MRF tyres, but this year we moved to a tyre panel, made up of four different tyre brands that competitors could select from.

“That was met with a lot of positive feedback and response from our competitor base, which was great.”

The burgeoning category has gone through a significant period of growth and has attracted strong numbers in recent years.

“We’ve had an average competitor number of 24 competitors per round in 2022,” Williams said.

“We are working towards 45 plus for the Bathurst International in a couple of weeks.”

It is anticipated that the calendar for 2023 will be released next week, and will largely align with the SpeedSeries programme of events.

The final Australian Production Cars round for this year will take place at the Supercheap Auto Bathurst International from November 11-13.