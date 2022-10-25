PremiAir reveals new Golding Supercars livery ahead of Gold Coast 500

PremiAir Racing has unveiled a new livery for James Golding’s ZB Commodore ahead of this weekend’s Boost Mobile Gold Coast 500.

The Subway-backed #31 entry will sport a revised, Gold Coast-themed look featuring motifs including tropical flowers, a rollercoaster, the beach, the city skyline, and fireworks.

After being postponed from Sunday due to rain, the reveal took place today under the Surfers Paradise sign just south of the street circuit on which the Repco Supercars Championship will resume on Friday.

“The new look of the #31 Subway PremiAir Racing Supercar is just amazing and I cannot wait to take to the streets of Surfers Paradise sporting this livery which celebrates both the Gold Coast and the Gold Coast 500,” said Golding.

“The car simply looks great with this new, really impactful design, and I could not be more proud to carry it into the event in less than a week’s time.

“Going by the reaction at today’s unveil, the new look is a hit with fans too.”

It is the second new livery for the PremiAir squad, itself based on the Gold Coast, in as many events.

The team has decided to retain the retro Wayne Gardner Racing look for the Coca Cola-backed #22 ZB Commodore of Chris Pither for the balance of the season after it debuted at the Repco Bathurst 1000.

Golding, who only joined PremiAir mid-season, was one of the standouts of that Mount Panorama event.

He and co-driver Dylan O’Keeffe combined to finish 12th, although they had been running higher on merit until a loose front splitter necessitated a costly unscheduled pit stop.

Practice 1 at the Surfers Paradise Street Circuit takes place on Friday from 12:35 local time/13:35 AEDT, ahead of a pair of 250km races on Saturday and Sunday.

CLICK HERE for full event schedule