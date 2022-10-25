Mir mulling over post-season arm pump surgery

Future Repsol Honda rider Joan Mir is considering undergoing arm pump surgery at the end of the current MotoGP season.

Mir ran as high as fourth position in the Malaysian Grand Prix but dropped out of the top 10 on Lap 17 and reached the chequered flag as the last classified finisher, in 19th position.

It was thought that the Suzuki Ecstar rider had crashed at some point although he revealed that he suffered arm pump, formally known as compartment syndrome, at Sepang.

“Well, looks like I had an episode of compartment syndrome, arm pump,” said the 2020 world champion.

“In the previous years, here is a track that you can have it a little bit, because it’s quite demanding. But you know, not like this.

“I couldn’t understand the [brake] pressure that I was doing and I lost all the strength in the right arm, and that’s a bit what happened.

“It’s a shame, because the team made a great job, and the bike was strong. I was able to be strong. And then during the race, I didn’t feel any drop on the rear tyre, that was OK. I had a drop, but not a super drop.

“So, for one part, I’m happy, because we showed important potential at the beginning of the race and middle, but then, these things that you can’t control.

“What makes me sad is that I didn’t see it coming.

“Because normally, we were talking with the physio, that I always complain a bit about the back or the neck, but I never complain about the arm.

“I want to see the doctor to avoid this happening to me again, because I can’t allow this to happen to me again. It can’t be a reason to finish the weekend like this.”

Mir is only two grands prix into his comeback from an ankle injury which forced him out of three complete rounds and four races in total, and suggested that lack of fitness, among other factors, played a part in the arm pump.

“Seriously; I think [surgery] can be a good option,” remarked the Spaniard.

“Honestly, if you put everything together, and we think about why we had this problem, we changed a front lever at the beginning of the weekend, because I suggested it.

“Then also, I had some stomach problems that maybe can – I don’t know – but can make it a bit worse, and maybe a little bit of everything is what caused a bit this big problem.

“Normally, during the season I do a lot of motocross, dirt track, I am able to train with a lot of bikes.

“In previous months, I was not able to train even with the motorbike. This for sure maybe create a bit the problem.”

The Valencia Grand Prix will be Suzuki’s last for the foreseeable future after its shock decision to pull out of MotoGP.

Practice at the Circuit Ricardo Tormo starts on November 4, while Mir’s first ride on a Honda is set to be the one-day post-season test at the same track on November 8.