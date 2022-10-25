Le Mans-style parade for Supercheap Auto Bathurst International

A Le Mans-style ‘Circuit to City’ parade will be held as part of next month’s Supercheap Auto Bathurst International.

Cars from each of the seven competitions/categories on the bill will travel under police escort from the Mount Panorama circuit to the Bathurst CBD on the Thursday immediately prior to the start of track activity on November 11.

The parade will feature vehicles from the Supercheap Auto TCR Australia Series, Fanatec GT World Challenge Australia Powered by AWS, Gulf Western Oil Touring Car Masters, Turtle Wax Trans Am Series, Porsche Michelin Sprint Challenge Australia, Australia Production Cars brought to you by Liqui Moly, and the Bathurst Sportscar Challenge.

It follows the introduction of the ‘Town to Track’ parade for the Bathurst 12 Hour in recent years, although the Supercheap Auto Bathurst International’s version will feature a point of difference in so much that it will kick off at 16:00 local time/AEDT and thus be a twilight affair.

Event Director Ken Collier remarked, “It’s going to be fantastic to bring some of the best cars from the Supercheap Auto Bathurst International to visit the centre of town and mingle with the locals and race goers.

“These types of events have been done before, but never in the afternoon for a twilight session.

“I feel that the atmosphere will be brilliant at that time of day, and it should mean that people can come down and see our cars, and then move into town to the restaurants and bars for their dinner.

“There’ll be plenty of extra activities to do on Russell Street. Fans will be able to get up close with the cars, the stars and have an afternoon of fun and activities.”

Bathurst Mayor Cr Robert Taylor added, “We are proud to partner with the Australian Racing Group to bring the Circuit to City to our CBD.

“Along with the impressive display of cars there will be driver signings, food trucks and live music.

“This event will bring people together and provide an economic boost to businesses in our city centre.”

The activation will take race cars to Russell Street, in downtown Bathurst.