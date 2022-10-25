Formula Ford leader to miss finale for Formula 4 test

Australian Formula Ford Series leader James Piszcyk will miss out on the final round of the season to test a Formula 4 car.

Piszcyk, who currently maintains an 11-point lead in the points standings, will skip the Sydney Motorsport Park round this weekend and instead head to the United Kingdom to complete a Formula 4 test with a British-based squad.

It comes after the South Australian took part in the 2022 Ferrari Driver Academy – Asia Pacific and Oceania regional selection programme at the Sepang International Circuit in Malaysia, last month which saw him complete a series of tests both in and out of a Formula 4 car.

While disappointed at Piszcyk’s omission, CHE Racing Team Owner Cameron Hill wished him the best in his endeavours.

“James and our team have worked very hard to get into this position, and to learn that our leading driver would not contest the last round is crushing,” Hill said.

“It has been a really tough, competitive year against great competition. Our whole team has felt that we have earned the right to fight for the title in the last round, and to not complete the year, as we had all intended, is a huge shame.

“Myself and the whole CHE Racing Team wish James the absolute best with his future endeavours. I really want to see him succeed in the future, and I hope the direction he has elected to take serves him well.

“We will be at Sydney with our other drivers Zak Lobko and Imogen Radburn, we will be aiming to see them move up a few more positions in the final round.”

The title fight now swings in the favour of two-time round winner Valentino Astuti.

A victory last time out for the Sonic Motor Racing driver at the penultimate round of the series at The Bend Motorsport Park saw him narrow the gap to Piszcyk in the standings.

The Sonic Motor Racing driver is the only repeat winner this year, in a season that has seen five different drivers claim round victories.