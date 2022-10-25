Espargaro: Morbidelli ‘keeps doing stupid things’

Aleix Espargaro has slammed Franco Morbidelli after their contact on the final lap of the Malaysian MotoGP race.

Morbidelli put a forceful move on the Aprilia for 10th position at Turn 14 of the Sepang circuit, but was pinged with a three-second penalty shortly after taking the chequered flag which had the effect of reversing out the pass.

It was the second sanction which the Monster Energy Yamaha rider had received that weekend, having already served a double long lap penalty earlier in the race after impeding Francesco Bagnaia and Marc Marquez in Free Practice 3.

Stewards noted, in dishing out that punishment, that it was the third time this season that the Italian had obstructed other riders while circulating slowly on the race line.

Espargaro did not mince words, saying, “I don’t know what this guy is doing this year.

“I don’t understand if he’s here or in another planet, his head.

“They give him almost every GP some sanction, but he keeps doing stupid things.

“He hit me two times in Thailand when we were 11th; I didn’t understand.

“And [at Sepang] he hit me super hard – I don’t know why I don’t crash – for 10th place.

“They gave him three seconds, which I think is good because they give me back one important point, but I think [he] needs to start last or from the pit lane.

“They keep giving him sanctions, but he doesn’t improve.”

Morbidelli did not argue with the long lap penalties but did claim the slap he copped for the Espargaro run-in was a “mistake”.

He furthermore reasoned that stewards should give more weight to riders’ perspectives in an incident.

“I think it’s time to sit down and really talk openly about what is going on,” declared Morbidelli.

“Even if they’re making the right decision, like they did [regarding the long laps], there’s not really a dialogue between you and the stewards panel.

“I believe that these people are under huge pressure, and I feel that these people are overwhelmed by this kind of pressure, comments on social media, comments on television. This is how the world goes right now.

“But I feel that the people that should judge us, should regulate us, and protect us, but anyway, protect the audience and keep the show alive, I believe that they’re not balancing these things quite in the right way.

“There will have to be some discussion and dialogue to correct this mechanism. Because this mechanism should be balanced between safety of the riders and show. Safety and care of the audience. And for the care of the riders.

“Because if I cannot make an overtake in the second-last corner, where there is a shitload of space like that, and I have a bike that I cannot overtake in the straight…

“I mean, you’re not even caring about me, we are just riding in lines, you know?

“So I feel that this mechanism is not working quite right.”

Espargaro was about to formally drop out of championship contention regardless of Morbidelli’s overtake.

However, the extra point for finishing 10th rather than 11th means he stays one clear of Enea Bastianini in the battle for third position in the riders’ standings.

One round remains this season, that being the Valencia Grand Prix on November 4-6 (local time).