Drivers to discuss Race Director, Suzuka report with FIA

Drivers are set to discuss the report into the Japanese Grand Prix and the decision to revert to a single Race Director for the balance of the Formula 1 season in Mexico next week.

On Friday, a report into the race in Suzuka was published in which a number of recommendations and changes were made.

Among them was the decision to revert to a single Race Director for all four (at the time) remaining races.

Eduardo Freitas had been in the role in Japan, with Niels Wittich taking over in Austin last weekend.

The decision to revert to the system used prior to 2022 is a curious one as it’s understood Wittich was always scheduled to perform Race Director duties for the final four races of the year.

Whether the role will fall to an individual going forward remains unclear.

The introduction of a rotational policy for the Race Director came following last year’s Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.

An FIA investigation effectively acknowledged that Michael Masi, who had been in the role, had been overworked and tasked with systems that were not up to the task of running a modern Formula 1 race.

That was despite the investigation not speaking with the Australian, who has since left the governing body, to form its conclusion.

“To be honest, we haven’t discussed it too much,” Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc said of the Suzuka report.

“There was a long paper that I haven’t got the time to read yet but I think the target is to speak about it at the next race.”

His team-mate, Carlos Sainz, explained the busy schedule in Austin last weekend meant drivers had little time to digest the report.

“We all decided to postpone the Suzuka talks to Mexico due to a lot of drivers not having the time to read the paper and have these three or four days to read it and have a comment with our teams and everyone in both to to see what other ideas we can come up with,” he said.

“But visibility was discussed, which for me is actually nearly more important than any than anything else.

“I’m going to give my thoughts to myself on that one,” he added specifically on the return to a single Race Director.

“I’m going to let the FIA know what is my preference, but I really trust that the FIA are doing everything they can do to keep improving.

“It’s been, not going to lie, it’s been a tough year for them, and we all want progress.

“We all want to go in the right in the right direction, and we’re going to do everything we can to help them.”

Max Verstappen expanded on Sainz’s comments, suggesting the visibility aspect was critical.

Wet conditions in Suzuka and the presence of a heavy recovery vehicle on track without warning to the drivers proved a sore point, especially given the circumstances in 2014 which led to the death of Jules Bianchi.

A messaging process has now been implemented as part of the FIA report, a step in the right direction according to the world champion-elect.

“I think the main issue also in Suzuka was the visibility because of course, for myself, when I drove past Carlos’ car with the tractor, or the crane or however you call it, you see it,” he explained.

“But when you are behind, and nobody tells you or communicates to the teams that there is a crane on the track and you suddenly come out of the spray – because that’s the thing you do when you’re behind a car, you always tried to go left or right to see – and if you don’t know that there is a crane there, then, yeah, I can understand, of course, people get quite upset.

“So probably already there, knowing that we have these visibility issues, you can communicate faster and better about guys, we have to send a crane onto the track to get the car away.

“I think that would have helped already a lot, so that’s I think for sure what will change for the future if it happens again.

“And then the rest of Suzuka, this is an ongoing topic, which I think is also not something you can easily solve overnight.

“About the Race Director situation, from my side, I guess time will tell what is right. Do you need one, do you need two, do you need three? Five? I don’t know. It’s difficult.”