Carrera Cup set for Gold Coast decider

The 2022 Porsche Paynter Dixon Carrera Cup Australia Championship will be decided at the Boost Mobile Gold Coast 500 this weekend.

The eighth and final round of the Porsche Carrera Cup Australia sees a return to the streets of Surfers Paradise, after two seasons away amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Harri Jones currently leads Aaron Love in the Pro Championship by 74 points, with 181 points up for grabs on the Gold Coast.

Dylan O’Keeffe sits a further four points behind, while David Wall and David Russell remain in contention for outright honours.

Should Love score pole and win all three races, Jones would just need to finish fifth or better in each race to ensure he wins the 2022 title.

In the Morris Finance Pro-Am class honours, Geoff Emery leads Dean Cook by just 22 points with Liam Talbot, Sam Shahin, and Rodney Jane still in the hunt.

Last time out, David Wall won all three races in dominant style in 2019 to beat Cooper Murray and Cameron Hill to the round victory – marking Wall Racing’s first win on the Gold Coast.

Porsche Carrera Cup Australia will take to the track for Practice 1 on Friday at 11:55 local time/12:55 AEDT.

Porsche Carrera Cup Australia