Carrera Cup set for Gold Coast decider

Iwan Jones

By Iwan Jones

Tuesday 25th October, 2022 - 10:08am
PCCA-Gold-Coast-Preview

Harri Jones

The 2022 Porsche Paynter Dixon Carrera Cup Australia Championship will be decided at the Boost Mobile Gold Coast 500 this weekend.

The eighth and final round of the Porsche Carrera Cup Australia sees a return to the streets of Surfers Paradise, after two seasons away amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Harri Jones currently leads Aaron Love in the Pro Championship by 74 points, with 181 points up for grabs on the Gold Coast.

Dylan O’Keeffe sits a further four points behind, while David Wall and David Russell remain in contention for outright honours.

Should Love score pole and win all three races, Jones would just need to finish fifth or better in each race to ensure he wins the 2022 title.

In the Morris Finance Pro-Am class honours, Geoff Emery leads Dean Cook by just 22 points with Liam Talbot, Sam Shahin, and Rodney Jane still in the hunt.

Last time out, David Wall won all three races in dominant style in 2019 to beat Cooper Murray and Cameron Hill to the round victory – marking Wall Racing’s first win on the Gold Coast.

Porsche Carrera Cup Australia will take to the track for Practice 1 on Friday at 11:55 local time/12:55 AEDT.

Porsche Carrera Cup Australia 

# Name Surname Sponsor Class
5 Ryan Suhle SP Tools / EBM Pro
6 Angelo Mouzouris Sonic/PitBixox Pro
7 Tim Miles Miles Advisory Partners / N2C Pro-Am
8 Nick McBride Porsche Centre Melbourne Pro
9 Marc Cini Hallmarc Pro-Am
11 Jackson Walls Objective Racing Pro
12 Harri Jones Hastings Deering / Mackellar Group Pro
13 Sam Shahin The Bend Motorsport Park Pro-Am
14 Matt Belford ID Land / Porsche Centre Melbourne Pro-Am
17 Callum Hedge Team Porsche New Zealand / EBM Pro
20 Adrian Flack AGAS National Pro-Am
22 Dean Cook Zonzo Racing Pro-Am
27 Liam Talbot Wash It / Paynter Dixon Pro-Am
28 Bayley Hall Hall Finance & Insurance Pro
38 David Wall Monochrome / Paynter Dixon Pro
45 Duvashen Padayachee Rentcorp Hyundai Forklifts Pro
48 Geoff Emery Force Accessories / MJR Pro-Am
53 Luke Youlden TekworkX Motorsport / Hire A Hubby Pro
72 Max Vidau TekworkX Motorsport / Tyrepower Pro
74 David Russell EMA Motorsport / FRS Pro
76 Christian Pancione VCM Performance / HP Tuners Pro
77 Rodney Jane Sonic  / Bob Jane T Marts Pro-Am
88 Dylan O’Keeffe Dexion / RAM Motorsport Pro
100 Dale Wood Timken Racing Pro
222 Scott Taylor Scott Taylor Motorsport Pro-Am
777 Simon Fallon Sonic / Bob Jane T Marts / Bremtech Pro
999 Aaron Love Sonic / Bob Jane T Marts Pro

