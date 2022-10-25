Alpine protest admissibility to be decided on eve of Mexico City GP

A hearing to determine the admissibility of Alpine’s protest against Fernando Alonso’s penalty will be held on the eve of practice at this weekend’s Formula 1 Mexico City Grand Prix.

Alonso finished seventh in the United States Grand Prix before the Haas team lodged a protest citing a technical infringement on the Spaniard’s car, specifically regarding the absence of the mirror which was lost in an incident with Lance Stroll.

Haas argued that the Alpine in question should have been shown the black and orange ‘meatball’ flag, and stewards would indeed rule that it was not “in a safe condition throughout the race,” issuing a 10-second stop-and-go penalty which was converted to a 30-second post-race time penalty.

As such, Car #14 is now classified 15th in the United States Grand Prix.

Alpine announced its intention to protest that penalty, which it has now done, with an initial hearing to take place this Thursday, Mexico City time, to determine if said protest is admissible.

A summons has been issued to both Alpine and Haas to attend a hearing via video conference on the evening (18:00) before cars hit the track in Mexico City, after which a separate hearing of the protest itself may be convened.

In a statement from the Anglo-French outfit involved in the dispute, it argued that FIA officials opted not to issue the meatball flag to Alonso’s car, and then that the technical delegate considered it legal, post-race.

It also cited the fact that Haas’ protest was lodged 24 minutes past the specified deadline.

As for Stroll, the Aston Martin driver was handed a three-place grid penalty for his part in the clash with the two-time world drivers’ champion.

He was judged to have moved too late in defending an overtaking move from Alonso as they headed down the back straight at the Circuit of The Americas.

Alonso made contact with the left-rear wheel of the Aston Martin, launching himself while Stroll was sent spinning into the barrier.