UPDATED Results: Formula 1 United States Grand Prix

By Speedcafe.com

Monday 24th October, 2022 - 1:14pm

Final results from the Formula 1 United States Grand Prix from Circuit of The Americas following the application of all post-race penalties.

Pos Num Driver Team Laps/Diff
1 1 Max Verstappen Red Bull Racing 56
2 44 Lewis Hamilton Mercedes-AMG F1 Team +5.023s
3 16 Charles Leclerc Scuderia Ferrari +7.501s
4 11 Sergio Perez Red Bull Racing +8.293s
5 63 George Russell Mercedes-AMG F1 Team +44.815s
6 4 Lando Norris McLaren F1 Team +53.785s
7 5 Sebastian Vettel Aston Martin F1 Team +65.354s
8 20 Kevin Magnussen Haas F1 Team +65.834s
9 22 Yuki Tsunoda Scuderia AlphaTauri +70.919s
10 31 Esteban Ocon Alpine F1 Team +72.875s
11 23 Alex Albon Williams Racing +75.057s
12 24 Zhou Guanyu Alfa Romeo F1 Team +76.164s
13 10 Pierre Gasly Scuderia AlphaTauri +81.763s
14 47 Mick Schumacher Haas F1 Team +84.490s
15 14 Fernando Alonso Alpine F1 Team +85.078s
16 3 Daniel Ricciardo McLaren F1 Team +90.487s
17 6 Nicholas Latifi Williams Racing +103.588s
18 Lance Stroll Aston Martin F1 Team DNF
77 Valtteri Bottas Alfa Romeo F1 Team DNF
55 Carlos Sainz Scuderia Ferrari DNF

Penalties

  • Car 10 – 10 second time penalty – Not serving safety car infringment penalty correctly – Stewards’ document no. 46
  • Car 6 – 5 second time penalty – Forcing another driver off the track – Stewards’ document no. 47
  • Car 47 – 5 second time penalty – Track limits – Stewards’ document no. 50
  • Car 23 – 5 second time penalty – Leaving the track and gaining an advantage – Stewards’ document no. 55
  • Car 14 – 10 second stop and go penalty converted to a 30 second time penalty – Technical infringement – Stewards’ document no. 61

