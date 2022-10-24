UPDATED Results: Formula 1 United States Grand Prix
Final results from the Formula 1 United States Grand Prix from Circuit of The Americas following the application of all post-race penalties.
|Pos
|Num
|Driver
|Team
|Laps/Diff
|1
|1
|Max Verstappen
|Red Bull Racing
|56
|2
|44
|Lewis Hamilton
|Mercedes-AMG F1 Team
|+5.023s
|3
|16
|Charles Leclerc
|Scuderia Ferrari
|+7.501s
|4
|11
|Sergio Perez
|Red Bull Racing
|+8.293s
|5
|63
|George Russell
|Mercedes-AMG F1 Team
|+44.815s
|6
|4
|Lando Norris
|McLaren F1 Team
|+53.785s
|7
|5
|Sebastian Vettel
|Aston Martin F1 Team
|+65.354s
|8
|20
|Kevin Magnussen
|Haas F1 Team
|+65.834s
|9
|22
|Yuki Tsunoda
|Scuderia AlphaTauri
|+70.919s
|10
|31
|Esteban Ocon
|Alpine F1 Team
|+72.875s
|11
|23
|Alex Albon
|Williams Racing
|+75.057s
|12
|24
|Zhou Guanyu
|Alfa Romeo F1 Team
|+76.164s
|13
|10
|Pierre Gasly
|Scuderia AlphaTauri
|+81.763s
|14
|47
|Mick Schumacher
|Haas F1 Team
|+84.490s
|15
|14
|Fernando Alonso
|Alpine F1 Team
|+85.078s
|16
|3
|Daniel Ricciardo
|McLaren F1 Team
|+90.487s
|17
|6
|Nicholas Latifi
|Williams Racing
|+103.588s
|
|18
|Lance Stroll
|Aston Martin F1 Team
|DNF
|
|77
|Valtteri Bottas
|Alfa Romeo F1 Team
|DNF
|
|55
|Carlos Sainz
|Scuderia Ferrari
|DNF
Penalties
- Car 10 – 10 second time penalty – Not serving safety car infringment penalty correctly – Stewards’ document no. 46
- Car 6 – 5 second time penalty – Forcing another driver off the track – Stewards’ document no. 47
- Car 47 – 5 second time penalty – Track limits – Stewards’ document no. 50
- Car 23 – 5 second time penalty – Leaving the track and gaining an advantage – Stewards’ document no. 55
- Car 14 – 10 second stop and go penalty converted to a 30 second time penalty – Technical infringement – Stewards’ document no. 61
