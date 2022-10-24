Triple Eight extends deal with co-naming rights partner

Triple Eight Race Engineering has extended its deal with Ampol as a co-naming rights partner of its Supercars team.

Ampol is alongside Red Bull as naming rights partner of the two-car squad which fields Shane van Gisbergen and Broc Feeney in the Repco Supercars Championship.

The two-year extension will see the Ampol and Triple Eight partnership celebrate 18 years in 2023, having first signed with the team in 2005 as Caltex.

Jamie Whincup, Triple Eight’s Managing Director, spoke of the renewal.

“Our relationship with Ampol began back in 2005, and they’ve been exceptional partners of our team, sharing nine Bathurst 1000 wins, nine Drivers’ Championships and 10 Teams’ Championships over this period,” said Whincup.

“We share a mutual passion for motorsport and fuelling the next generation, but the team have particularly enjoyed the last two years representing their relaunch of the iconic Ampol brand.

“The entire Triple Eight team are pumped to have Ampol continue their co-naming rights partnership, alongside Red Bull, and we look forward to sharing an exciting future for both the team, and the sport overall.”

Red Bull will continue as co-naming rights sponsor of Triple Eight into 2023 as part of an existing two-year deal.

In September, the Shell V-Power Racing Team announced the extension of its major partnership deal with Pirtek.