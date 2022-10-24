Stroll defends role in clash with Alonso

Lance Stroll has defended his role in the crash between himself and Fernando Alonso in the United States Grand Prix.

The Aston Martin driver was a retirement from the race as a result of the incident which saw Alonso tag his left-rear wheel on the back straight while attempting to pass.

Stroll’s car received heavy rear-end damage as a result while his Alpine rival became airborne for a moment, tagging the barrier on the left, but otherwise able to continue after replacing his front wing.

“It was a good start to the race and everything was feeling good in the car,” the Canadian said.

“We were in a good position in third and then, yeah, contact with Fernando.

“It’s a shame. I mean, it was close, wheel-to-wheel racing.”

The incident occurred when Alonso pulled out of the slipstream to pass Stroll, who moved shortly afterwards to defend.

“I definitely moved late, but there was a big difference in speed,” he observed.

“So I was judging more of less, kind of figured where he was behind me.

“But it’s not like I hit him on the side. In fact, he drove [into] the rear of my car.

“I gave him plenty of room on the left of the track, so it’s not like I squeezed him or anything like that against the wall.

“He could have moved earlier and more,” he added.

“He didn’t have to get too close to me either, so there’s a lot of different ways you can look at it.”

The incident was noted by the Stewards, who advised they’d investigate the matter post-race.