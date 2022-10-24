Sainz: Russell incident not befitting of a top four F1 driver

Carlos Sainz says his incident with George Russell in the Formula 1 United States Grand Prix was unusual because top four drivers “don’t do these kinds of mistakes”.

The Ferrari driver qualified on pole position at the Circuit of the Americas and was looking to tuck into second position exiting the first corner when he was unloaded by the Mercedes pilot who had started on Row 2.

Sainz emerged dead last and retreated to the pits with what he reported was a puncture, but retired with radiator damage anyway.

Russell would go on to finish fifth, having served a five-second time penalty as punishment for the clash during a pit stop, and also had two penalty points added to his licence.

“I didn’t get the best of starts; I think Max [Verstappen, who started second] got a really good one because mine compared to the Mercs wasn’t too bad,” recounted Sainz.

“We’ve seen in many, many years here, P2 get a better start that P1 for a reason that we don’t understand yet.

“Then I was in the middle of a fight with Max and suddenly came someone that wasn’t even in that fight and bumped into me, so I don’t think it needs too much explanation than images.”

Turn 1 at the Texas circuit is a somewhat unique one, with the steep climb and tight angle incentivising drivers into a lunge.

Sainz, however, declared that the move which Russell attempted was below what he would expect of someone who had started on the front two rows of the grid.

“I think you’ve never seen this kind of thing incident in the top three positions because, normally in the top four, these drivers don’t do these kinds of mistakes,” stated the Spaniard.

“So, it’s very simple.”

The stewards report states, in part, “The Stewards reviewed the video evidence and determined that the driver of car 63 braked late into turn 1 and collided with car 55, and was therefore wholly to blame for the collision.”

Sainz did not venture what he thought an appropriate penalty was, remarking, “I mean, for sure a penalty was deserved.

“If he deserved five, 10 [seconds], or a stop-and-go, I’m not going to evaluate.”