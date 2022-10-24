Ricciardo not ruling out future television role

Daniel Ricciardo has not ruled out the prospect of taking on a television role but denied a switch was imminent.

The Australian will not be on the grid next year after agreeing to the early termination of his contract with McLaren.

He’s expected to remain in the sport through a Reserve Driver role, with a return to Red Bull or a berth at Mercedes most likely.

The popular 33-year-old is an attractive proposition for broadcasters given his contemporary insight into the sport and bubbly personality.

On Saturday morning, Formula 1 and ESPN announced an extension of their broadcast relationship in the United States.

Given Ricciardo’s availability for next season, it prompted suggestions he could move into a television role.

ESPN President of Programming and Original Content, Burke Magnus, was asked whether he’d be interested in having the eight-time race winner as part of his telecast.

“He’s obviously a tremendous personality that really resonates with the fans, especially in this country,” Magnus said.

“I have no idea what he’s interested in doing honestly but he’s certainly got the personality for our line of work.”

Ricciardo has consistently reaffirmed his dedication to Formula 1 despite his uncertain future, rejecting suggestions he could race elsewhere in 2023.

Similarly, he’s now distanced himself from suggestions he could step into a media role in the short term but left the door open in future.

“A few years ago, with a little less maturity, maybe I would have shut things down and given a definitive answer, but things change through life and maybe something in two years will appeal to me that doesn’t appeal to me today,” he said.

“So I wouldn’t sit here and say no, I’m not interested at all, but where my current sights are set, it’s not something at the front of my mind.

“I don’t want to be too cool for school and just shut it down,” he added.

“I do like talking a little bit of nonsense, so I do like taking on a mic or being in front of the camera.

“But let’s say like, mentally, I’m not there yet in terms of seeing that as a next career path, so to speak.”

A host of drivers have turned to pundit or commentary roles following the conclusion of their active careers.

Martin Brundle, Jenson Button, Nico Rosberg, Paul Di Resta, Anthony Davidson, Karun Chandhok, and Damon Hill all feature as part of the Sky Sports broadcast, which ESPN carries into the US.

Mark Webber and David Coulthard head Channel 4’s F1 coverage in the United Kingdom, with a raft of other ex-drivers working in various roles in other markets.