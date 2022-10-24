> News > Formula 1

Results: Formula 1 United States Grand Prix

By Speedcafe.com

Monday 24th October, 2022 - 8:01am

Full results from the Formula 1 United States Grand Prix from Circuit of The Americas.

Pos Num Driver Team Laps/Diff
1 1 Max Verstappen Red Bull Racing 56
2 44 Lewis Hamilton Mercedes-AMG F1 Team +5.023s
3 16 Charles Leclerc Scuderia Ferrari +7.501s
4 11 Sergio Perez Red Bull Racing +8.293s
5 63 George Russell Mercedes-AMG F1 Team +44.815s
6 4 Lando Norris McLaren F1 Team +53.785s
7 14 Fernando Alonso Alpine F1 Team +55.078s
8 5 Sebastian Vettel Aston Martin F1 Team +65.354s
9 20 Kevin Magnussen Haas F1 Team +65.834s
10 22 Yuki Tsunoda Scuderia AlphaTauri +70.919s
11 31 Esteban Ocon Alpine F1 Team +72.875s
12 23 Alex Albon Williams Racing +75.057s
13 24 Zhou Guanyu Alfa Romeo F1 Team +76.164s
14 10 Pierre Gasly Scuderia AlphaTauri +81.763s
15 47 Mick Schumacher Haas F1 Team +84.490s
16 3 Daniel Ricciardo McLaren F1 Team +90.487s
17 6 Nicholas Latifi Williams Racing +103.588s
18 18 Lance Stroll Aston Martin F1 Team DNF
19 77 Valtteri Bottas Alfa Romeo F1 Team DNF
20 55 Carlos Sainz Scuderia Ferrari DNF

