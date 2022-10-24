Red Bull and FIA delay cost cap talks in wake of Mateschitz death

Discussions between Red Bull and the FIA over a breach of last year’s Financial Regulations have been put on hold in the wake of the death of company founder Dietrich Mateschitz.

News of the Austrian’s passing broke just prior to Qualifying for today’s Formula 1 United States Grand Prix.

Given his enormous impact on the sport, a wave of tributes promptly followed from drivers, teams, and personalities associated with the sport.

The 78-year-old’s death came just two weeks after Max Verstappen seal the drivers’ world championship for his team, which in turn stands on the precipice of the constructors’ world championship.

The squad is currently embroiled in a dispute with the FIA after it was deemed to have overspent last year’s $145 million cost cap.

Team boss Christian Horner fronted the media on Saturday morning expressing a desire to have the matter resolved quickly, potentially as soon as today.

However, those talks have now been delayed until further notice, Red Bull advises, out of respect to Matesxhitz. It’s expected discussions will resume in the middle of the week.

The deadline for the acceptance of the Accepted Breach Agreement has also been extended under the circumstances.

Meanwhile, in Austin, Formula 1 will celebrate the life of the Red Bull founder in the lead-up to today’s race in the moments prior to the national anthem.