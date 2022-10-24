Lewis Bates edges closer to ARC title

Lewis Bates has taken the lead in the 2022 RSEA Safety Motorsport Australia Rally Championship with victory at the Adelaide Hills Rally.

It was a dominant victory for himself and co-driver Anthony McLoughlin with the Toyota Gazoo Racing Australia pairing clean sweeping all three days with 12 stage wins in their Toyota Yaris AP4.

Richie Dalton and Dale Moscatt finished the event in second, while Troy Dowel and co-driver Bernie Webb completed the podium.

Fresh from their WRC debut at Rally New Zealand, Harry Bates and co-driver John McCarthy were looking to maintain their championship lead, before a fire on the 10th stage of the event.

The duo were left stranded on stage and unable to re-join the action on Saturday.

The championship-changing moment opened the door for the younger Bates brother and McLoughlin to take the day and the lead in the points standings.

Wet weather played havoc on Sunday with several stages of the rally cancelled.

Bates enjoyed a consistent outing across the day, with success in the Eroad Power Stage, making it back-to-back victories for himself and McLoughlin.

“It’s been an amazing weekend, I think we won 12 stages and by far that’s the best performance we’ve ever had in the Australian Rally Championship,” the 25-year-old said.

“We were also able to have the better of Harry and John for a period of time on both gravel and tarmac which was exciting in itself. I think that added confidence after Gippsland enabled us to push a little harder and gave us that slight bit of belief that Harry and John are actually beatable.

“It was unfortunate for them to have their issues because it was a cool battle we were in, it was intense and we were all enjoying it so I hope we can continue that in Coffs Harbour.

“The GR Yaris was amazing all weekend, straight out the box it just clicked.

“It felt like I was at one with the car from that first stage on Friday night and that carried on all the way through.”

The 2022 ARC title will be decided at the Supercheap Auto Coffs Coast Rally from November 25-27.